SUNDERLAND, Md. -- The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Laura Marie McElhinney, age 41. Laura is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing between 180-200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. McElhinney was last seen in the Sunderland, MD area on Sept. 1, 2021. Her clothing description is unknown at this time.