Washington County commissioners to hold town hall

By Mark Miller
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

The meeting will cover the county's allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act and plans for spending relief money.

Washington County commissioners will answer questions from the community at a virtual town hall meeting on Saturday morning, Sept. 18.

County Chair Kathryn Harrington and the other four elected commissioners — Nafisa Fai, Roy Rogers, Pam Treece and Jerry Willey — are slated to be on the Zoom call, which will be open to the public.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

County officials will lead a presentation on Washington County's pandemic response and recovery efforts, including how it is spending money from the American Rescue Plan Act. That $1.9 trillion relief package, which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, directs $350 billion to state, local, tribal and territorial governments across the United States to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Washington County's stated goals for how to use its share of the money include public health, community wellness, community engagement and stabilizing the local economy.

The town hall meeting will be translated into Spanish and American Sign Language. Interpretation services for other languages are also available on request, according to the meeting announcement. Call 503-846-8685 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

This will be the Washington County commissioners' third quarterly town hall meeting this year.

Anyone wishing to speak and ask questions at the town hall are asked to register in advance.

The town hall can also be viewed live on YouTube or via Tualatin Valley Community TV (Channel 30).

If you are unable to participate via Zoom, you can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. before the meeting to submit a question.

