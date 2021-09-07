CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

FCP expands Atlanta footprint with $116 million investment in three apartment acquisitions totaling 808 units

By News
yieldpro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFCP has announced its acquisition of three Atlanta-area apartment communities within the past three weeks, marking the company’s fourth, fifth and sixth Atlanta apartment investments in 2021. The firm invested $116 million in Springdale Glen, Sierra Forest and Hawthorne at Sugarloaf (to be rebranded The Asher) apartment communities in Clarkston, Mableton, and Lawrenceville, GA, respectively. FCP has invested in 24 assets and the multifamily portfolio in the market now stands at 4,200 units.

yieldpro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chamblee, GA
City
Lawrenceville, GA
City
Clarkston, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Decatur, GA
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
City
Buckhead, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asher

Comments / 0

Community Policy