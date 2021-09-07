FCP expands Atlanta footprint with $116 million investment in three apartment acquisitions totaling 808 units

FCP has announced its acquisition of three Atlanta-area apartment communities within the past three weeks, marking the company’s fourth, fifth and sixth Atlanta apartment investments in 2021. The firm invested $116 million in Springdale Glen, Sierra Forest and Hawthorne at Sugarloaf (to be rebranded The Asher) apartment communities in Clarkston, Mableton, and Lawrenceville, GA, respectively. FCP has invested in 24 assets and the multifamily portfolio in the market now stands at 4,200 units.