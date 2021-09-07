Report: Saints Release Latavius Murray After Running Back Refuses Pay Reduction

The Saints have reportedly released running back Latavius Murray after the veteran refused a pay reduction, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Murray was due to make $2.95 million this season, and already earned $200,000 in bonuses, NOLA.com's Amie Just reported. By releasing the 31-year-old, New Orleans will save $2.3 million against the salary cap.

In his two seasons with the franchise, Murray accumulated 1,293 yards rushing on 292 carries as well as 411 yards receiving on 57 catches. But this past season, he hit near season-high averages with 4.5 yards per carry and 7.7 yards per catch.

Tony Jones Jr. is expected to slide into the No. 2 running back slot behind Alvin Kamara. The Notre Dame product spent the 2020 season on the Saints' practice squad.