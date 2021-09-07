El Salvador becomes first country to adopt Bitcoin as official currency
Central American nation El Salvador on Tuesday made Bitcoin an official currency, allowing its citizens to pay their taxes, purchase retail goods and conduct other financial transactions with the digital currency.
El Salvador uses the U.S. dollar as its other official currency.
The Salvadoran government has launched a digital wallet, called Chivo, that citizens can download onto smart phones and which gives away $30 worth of bitcoin to each user.
The price of bitcoin fell about 11% from Monday to Tuesday, according to crypto exchange Coindesk.
International news organizations reported protests against the move.
The rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele reported that the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. Later, it came back online. Associated Press.
Just before midnight on Monday, Bukele tweeted that the country was about to "make history" with the move, after previously confirming that it had purchased 400 Bitcoins, the equivalent of around $20.9 million at Monday’s prices. The Verge.
Later on Tuesday, Bukele said on Twitter the country had increased its Bitcoin holdings to 550. Twitter.
Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Onada, said traders may have sold their Bitcoin holdings after El Salvador adopted the digital currency. “When Wall Street turns cautious, the first thing that gets sold is Bitcoin. There was tremendous momentum leading up to El Salvador adopting bitcoin, but then you have the market jitters, which are exaggerating Bitcoin’s price moves.” The Wall Street Journal.
Supporters argue the move will make it cheaper and easier for migrants to send money home to El Salvador, which is important given such remittances account for over 24 percent of the country's gross domestic product, according to figures from the World Bank reported by CNBC. The Verge.
Some 70% of Salvadorans are opposed to the move, according to a survey by Central American University (CAU). Most of those surveyed said they want the new law allowing the currency's adoption to be repealed. Moody’s has downgraded the nation’s debt rating, partly because of the Bitcoin move. Deutsche Welle.
Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping our world.
Comments / 0