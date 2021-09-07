El Salvador becomes first country to adopt Bitcoin as official currency

Central American nation El Salvador on Tuesday made Bitcoin an official currency, allowing its citizens to pay their taxes, purchase retail goods and conduct other financial transactions with the digital currency.

El Salvador uses the U.S. dollar as its other official currency.

The Salvadoran government has launched a digital wallet, called Chivo, that citizens can download onto smart phones and which gives away $30 worth of bitcoin to each user.

The price of bitcoin fell about 11% from Monday to Tuesday, according to crypto exchange Coindesk.

International news organizations reported protests against the move.