Nahant to host outdoor movie night

NAHANT ― What could be better than the smell of buttery popcorn under the night sky?

Residents will get a treat on Friday as the town will host an outdoor movie night. This will be the second showing after a screening of “The Sandlot” last Friday.

Flash Road Park will be transformed into a movie theater as residents are invited to bring chairs and blankets to stay comfortable during a showing of “Toy Story.” Residents are welcome to bring their own refreshments and snacks, but concessions will also be sold by the Johnson School PTO.

Board of Selectmen Chair Josh Antrim said that after such a long time, it’s great to be able to hold these events once again.

“These movie nights aren’t an ordinary thing,” he said. “It’s a new thing and I think it’s just a great thing for the community, especially for the kids, bringing people together, (and) it’s a great way to kick off the fall.”

Antrim said that he was sick last week so he was unfortunately unable to make the first showing, but he is excited about the upcoming screening.

Antrim believes that after being forced to separate and isolate during the pandemic, community events like this movie night are important for residents to grow closer.

“Nahant’s a small town, as you know, and I think one of the things that people that live here really enjoy is that sense of community,” the selectman said. “So anything like these movie nights that we can do to reinforce that is really special.”

This movie night is also exciting for Antrim as it is geared towards a younger audience. With Nahant having an older population, these events make him even more excited.

“There’s not that many kids here as when I was a kid,” said Antrim. “I love seeing the kids out riding their bikes and doing things like these movie nights. It does make you feel like a tight-knit community so I think it’s great.”

With the forecast showing a high temperature of 75 degrees, Friday night will be the perfect setting to sit back and enjoy a movie under the stars.

The post Nahant to host outdoor movie night appeared first on Itemlive .