Education

Three Project Wild courses available in September for in person or online only

idaho.gov
 7 days ago

Fish and Game offers three virtual Project WILD courses for educators and others interested in sharing nature with children. WILD about Bird Migrations (New course) This hybrid course is virtual and on your own time except for the in-person session on Saturday, September 18, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Diana Moore Nature Center where we will take part in bird banding and a Flying WILD festival of sorts.

idfg.idaho.gov

The Thomasville Times

Hog wild license package available now

Beginning on Monday, August 30, the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division started offering a one-click solution for those who want to hunt feral swine at night. The new law that allows nighttime hunting of feral swine and coyotes went into effect on July 1, 2021. When the 2021-2022 licenses become available Monday, hunters can choose from a variety […]
LIFESTYLE
idaho.gov

F&G reminds upland bird hunters of new sage-grouse and sharp-tailed grouse requirements

With the sage-grouse season in Idaho just around the corner, Fish and Game reminds upland bird hunters of new sage-grouse and sharp-tailed grouse requirements for the 2021 hunting season. Hunters are now required to purchase a zone-specific tag for sage-grouse hunting, in addition to a hunting license. A separate permit is required just for sharp-tailed grouse hunters, along with their hunting license.
ANIMALS
Mining Journal

Elk viewing guide available online

GAYLORD — Elk are more active during the early fall breeding season, making it the perfect time to view the wild herd, according to the Michigan. Grab your binoculars or camera and plan your route through the 13 elk viewing locations in northeast Michigan. Throughout September and October, elk will...
GAYLORD, MI
Campus News

QCC 9/11 exhibit; available in-person and online through Oct. 10

A curated selection of photography from the QCC Art Gallery’s collection pays tribute to the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. The works, taken by former Queensborough Community College student and firefighter, Chris Landano, depicts the pain, sorrow and sacrifice experienced by first responders in the aftermath of the attack at Ground Zero. This exhibition is presented by Queensborough Community College and the College’s President, Dr. Christine Mangino.
VISUAL ART
idaho.gov

Southeast Region – Snake River, Eagle Rock to American Falls Dam Proposal [Email Survey]

Southeast Region – Snake River, Eagle Rock to American Falls Dam Proposal. You have been randomly selected to participate in this survey based on your purchase of a resident fishing or combination license. Your input from this survey will be considered by the Fish and Game Commission in November when deciding on proposed changes to the fishing seasons and limits for the next three-year cycle (2022-2024).
SOUTHEAST, NY
idaho.gov

Wildlife Express: Moose are magnificent!

Moose may look big and awkward, but they really are powerful and graceful creatures. Usually found near wet meadows, streams, lakes, and ponds, you might also see moose in Idaho’s towns and cities during winter or early spring. It’s important to remember moose are wild animals and can be unpredictable.
ANIMALS
idaho.gov

Fish and Game partners with the Sawtooth National Forest seeking volunteers for planting project

Idaho Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region and the Sawtooth National Forest, Minidoka Ranger District are seeking volunteers to plant bitterbrush and sagebrush seedlings on Saturday October 16, 2021 in the area of the 2020 Badger Fire in the South Hills. The Badger Fire burned 90,100 acres in 2020 and impacted a large swath of mule deer and sage-grouse winter range. The goal is to plant 20,000 seedlings.
ADVOCACY
Education
idaho.gov

Valley County residents can help avoid bear conflicts by storing food and garbage properly

With fall approaching, Idaho’s black bears are on the move and preparing for denning season, seeking out and gobbling up food to help them pack on the pounds. This annual race to put on as much weight as possible before going into hibernation begins in mid-summer and lasts into early fall. Not coincidentally, this time of year is when Fish and Game staff receive the most reports of black bears causing problems in Valley County neighborhoods. This year is no exception.
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
idaho.gov

Ring-necked pheasants were transplanted into Idaho over 100 years ago and are a prized game bird

If you would like to try pheasant hunting, youth seasons for licensed hunters 17 years or younger run Oct. 2-8. Youth must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older. Adult seasons vary across the state depending on area and whether the hunter is a resident or nonresident. Check the Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer Seasons and Rules booklet for more information on pheasant seasons.
IDAHO STATE
gentside.co.uk

Hungry alligator tries to make a meal out of this woman

Paddleboarding seems like a really peaceful activity when you’re treading through rivers and channels that are inhabited by harmless fish and cute ducks. But in Florida, it’s a different game altogether. No one knows that better than Vicki Reamy Baker, who was stalked by a monstrous alligator during her paddleboarding trip in Silver Springs State Park, Florida.
ANIMALS
Only In Oregon

Get Excited, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Above Average Temperatures This Winter In Oregon

Winter in Oregon can be a big, old downer. Gray skies, lots of rain, and chilly temps that aren’t quite cold enough for snow. If you’re not a fan of Old Man Winter, you’ll be pleased as punch about this year’s forecast. The Farmers Almanac is actually predicting above average temperatures and below average precipitation […] The post Get Excited, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Above Average Temperatures This Winter In Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
idaho.gov

Winter maintenance flows to be reduced in the lower Boise River

The United States Bureau of Reclamation, in coordination with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, will reduce winter streamflow maintenance flows in the lower Boise River from the traditional 240 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 210 cfs during the upcoming winter of 2021/2022. The reduction is necessary due to the dry conditions in southwest Idaho.
BOISE, ID
pinalcentral.com

UA researcher: Groundwater, not ice sheets, largest water reservoir on land

TUCSON -- Subsurface water now outranks the ice caps as the world's largest water reservoir on land. New research involving a University of Arizona faculty member reveals that the volume of ancient, salty groundwater stored deep within the Earth's crust is more than double previous estimates. Around 24 million cubic...
SCIENCE
idaho.gov

Fish salvage order issued for the Big Wood River from Diversion 45 (in Bellevue) to Glendale Road Bridge

The Big Wood Canal Company and Wood River Land Trust recently notified Fish and Game of critically low water conditions in the Big Wood River, below Diversion 45 near the town of Bellevue, ID. Due to low flow conditions in the river below Diversion 45, which is already partially dry, Fish and Game has ordered the removal of bag and possession limits from Diversion 45 (in Bellevue, ID) to Glendale Road Bridge, from Saturday September 11, 2021 to October 1, 2021.
BELLEVUE, ID
unity.edu

Hybrid Learning Fall 2022 In-Person Courses

Unity College offers students unparalleled affordability and flexibility through our immersive 5-week courses. Learn online and take optional in-person courses that suit your schedule. All courses are for 3 credits unless indicated. Courses that will be offered in Fall 2022:. Course Descriptions. BI 205 Canopy to Ground Cover: Plants of...
UNITY, ME
uiowa.edu

WOCN: September In-Person Mixer

Join the Women of Colour Network as we kick off our 2021-22 programming with our first Mixer of the semester! After over a year of being distant from one another, we want to prioritize rebuilding the community among women of color at the University of Iowa. This is why this is the first of THREE in-person mixers this semester: September 8th, October 6th & November 3rd.
COLLEGES
idaho.gov

Hunting season is here! Call 800-632-5999 if you see a violation of wildlife law

Idaho’s wildlife need your help. Idaho Conservation Officers cannot possibly cover the large areas they are assigned. Citizens can call the hotline any time of day or night and report information to an actual person. "We simply cannot provide the expected level wildlife protection without help from citizens," Fish and...
HOBBIES

