Jackson Gill Impressive in First Fulton Speedway Modified Win, Ron Davis III Track Champion
FULTON, NY – Championship Night at the Fulton Speedway was exciting with first time winners, first time track champions, two-three and at times four wide racing to close out the weekly racing, with all eyes now squarely on the prestigious 35th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend on Friday & Saturday, October 1-2. Celebrating in victory lane was, Jackson Gill (Modifieds) Brett Sears & Chris Mackey (Sportsman) Chad Homan (Late Models) Josh Fellows (Novice Sportsman) Jason Barney (Empire Super Sprints).centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
