Here are Tacoma, Pierce County restaurants and venues requiring COVID vaccination proof

The list of Tacoma and Pierce County businesses requiring customers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter indoor areas is small but growing. As of early August, three restaurants — en Rama, The Mix and Red Star Taco Bar, all in downtown Tacoma — had announced they would ask guests to show vaccination proof in physical or digital form for indoor dining. Tiki bar Devil’s Reef and sister restaurant Gilman House now also ask for proof at the door, a decision co-owner Jason Alexander said was necessary to ensure the health and safety of both his staff and guests — and to keep the business running.