Loud Explosion Leaves Tennessee Residents Baffled and Reaching for Their Phones

A mysterious booming sound in

prompted a flood of 9-1-1 calls from baffled residents who knew they heard something but couldn’t identify the source of the explosion.

The local 9-1-1 dispatch received the calls at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Saturday.

authorities then searched for hours to find out what had caused the explosion sound and shaking ground. They could not pinpoint its source, the Clarksville Police Department acknowledged on Facebook.

“The sound was heard across many parts of Montgomery County but there have been no reports of any injuries or property damage. The Clarksville Police Department, Fire Department, Montgomery County Sheriffs Office and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) searched for a couple of hours but were unable to locate the source,” Clarksville authorities wrote, according to Fox News.

Loud Explosion Came from Unidentified Source

Moreover, the explosion did not appear to have come from the local military base, which was on holiday this past weekend.

“Fort Campbell is on a Four Day weekend due to the Labor Day holiday, and does not appear to be conducting any type of training or exercise,” the Clarksville Police Department added. “Currently, this seems to be some sort of unknown phenomena until someone reports actual damage.”

The U.S. Geological Survey registered no earthquakes in the area, WKRN reports.

A video shared on Twitter shows a local street. A loud explosion sound can clearly be heard at around 9:50 p.m.

Clarksville residents have speculated about the source of the noise. One woman told local station WTVF that she smelled an unusual odor around the time the boom sounded.

“I think it was probably somebody playing around with Tannerite because it’s Labor Day weekend and everyone wants to have fun,” another resident said.

Clarksville Is a Growing City That Hosts a State Park

Clarksville’s population had passed 166,700 by 2020, according to Census data. The city, located in northern Tennessee, has a median household income of $53,604.

Clarksville plays host to Dunbar Cave State Park, a 110-acre protected area. It holds the 280th largest cave complex in the world, Dunbar Cave, which is 8.067 miles deep. Other outdoor attractions include Liberty Park and Clarksville Marina, the McGregor Park Riverwalk and Beachaven Vineyards.

The city grew up around the tobacco trade, according to Trip Advisor, and the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center pays tribute to that history with its art gallery, history center and children’s museum.