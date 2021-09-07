CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calipari happy to have son Brad on staff as graduate assistant

 6 days ago
John Calipari’s offseason staff shake-up is already seeing results on the Kentucky Basketball recruiting trail, today especially with Shaedon Sharpe’s announcement. New assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman are two of the top recruiters in the game and they didn’t need long to get Kentucky back in the mix and in the lead for the top names in high school basketball. Of course, Antigua also returns some of that early Calipari era swag as a former assistant from 2009-2014, a run that saw a national championship, a runner-up finish, and a Final Four appearance.

