Hit the Road With Sandra Cisneros’ Latest, a Wild Hog Cookbook, and Other Fall Releases

After this summer of ups and downs, inspiration and solace can still be found in a good read. Thankfully, 2021’s fall book season offers an impressive field of highly anticipated books from well-known and debut authors. More specifically, closer to home, there are multiple captivating titles with ties to the Lone Star State. From a new bilingual novella from the beloved Sandra Cisneros (author of the classic The House on Mango Street) to a comprehensive hog-centric cookbook, you’ll likely find something in this seasonal roundup that suits your taste and literary preferences. Good reading!