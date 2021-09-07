CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit the Road With Sandra Cisneros’ Latest, a Wild Hog Cookbook, and Other Fall Releases

By S. Kirk Walsh
TexasHighways
TexasHighways
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After this summer of ups and downs, inspiration and solace can still be found in a good read. Thankfully, 2021’s fall book season offers an impressive field of highly anticipated books from well-known and debut authors. More specifically, closer to home, there are multiple captivating titles with ties to the Lone Star State. From a new bilingual novella from the beloved Sandra Cisneros (author of the classic The House on Mango Street) to a comprehensive hog-centric cookbook, you’ll likely find something in this seasonal roundup that suits your taste and literary preferences. Good reading!

texashighways.com

Comments / 0

