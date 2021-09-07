STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH/Ex-ANTHRAX Bassist DANNY LILKER Speaks Out Against 'Cancel Culture'
Former ANTHRAX bassist Dan Lilker, who was also one-quarter of the mid-'80s side project STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH, spoke to Pierre Gutiérrez of Rock Talks about the rise of political correctness in the social media era. Asked for his opinion of the current state of "censorship," including the cancel culture, which is the idea that someone, usually a celebrity or a public figure, whose ideas or comments are considered offensive should be boycotted, Danny said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Something like the [debut] S.O.D. record ['Speak English Or Die'], yeah, I mean, sure, you could never do that now. Just trying to be obnoxious and just be a bit of an asshole and be provocative, you can't do that anymore because everyone thinks that you're completely serious and full of hatred.www.blabbermouth.net
