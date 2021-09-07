CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH/Ex-ANTHRAX Bassist DANNY LILKER Speaks Out Against 'Cancel Culture'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer ANTHRAX bassist Dan Lilker, who was also one-quarter of the mid-'80s side project STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH, spoke to Pierre Gutiérrez of Rock Talks about the rise of political correctness in the social media era. Asked for his opinion of the current state of "censorship," including the cancel culture, which is the idea that someone, usually a celebrity or a public figure, whose ideas or comments are considered offensive should be boycotted, Danny said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Something like the [debut] S.O.D. record ['Speak English Or Die'], yeah, I mean, sure, you could never do that now. Just trying to be obnoxious and just be a bit of an asshole and be provocative, you can't do that anymore because everyone thinks that you're completely serious and full of hatred.

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 15

Related
Kerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...
CHICAGO, IL
thebrag.com

Paul Stanley admits he was ‘disappointed’ with how classic KISS song turned out

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has revealed he considered it “disappointing” how the group’s staple song ‘Strutter’ turned out when it was first released in 1974. During a conversation with Classic Rock, Stanley revealed how the track made its way onto the band’s self-titled debut album. “With ‘Strutter,’ I was trying...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Ian
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN CORABI Says There Is 'Zero Chance' Of Him Rejoining MÖTLEY CRÜE: I Am 'Not Even Remotely Interested'

Former MÖTLEY CRÜE singer John Corabi says that there is "zero chance" of him ever going back to the band. Corabi joined CRÜE in 1992 as the replacement for the group's original singer, Vince Neil, who was dismissed due to personal differences. With Corabi on vocals, MÖTLEY CRÜE released one critically acclaimed full-length CD, which ended up being a commercial failure in the wake of grunge despite a Top 10 placing on the album chart. When Neil returned to the fold in 1997, Corabi was left on his own and formed the band UNION with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED Says His Comment About Not Having The 'Physicality' To Play With METALLICA Anymore Has Been Misinterpreted

Jason Newsted says that his comment about no longer having the "physicality" to play with a band like METALLICA has been misinterpreted. Back in February 2020, the 58-year-old musician, who left the San Francisco Bay Area metal giants two decades ago after a 15-year run with the group, discussed his exit from the band in an interview with Florida Daily Post. At the time, spoke about the series of shoulder surgeries on both arms that initially rendered him unable to play. He said: "The surgeries kind of set me back. I kept playing music the best that I could, and I haven't ever been able to come all the way back; I'm, like, 90-something percent full. I can't play the full METALLICA stuff; I couldn't do the show anymore like that… I know for a fact I cannot play the way that I would want to play in VOIVOD, METALLICA — any of those bands. I don't have the physicality to do that anymore."
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLASH: METALLICA's Black Album 'Crossed Over In A Way That Made Them A Household Name'

SPIN is celebrating 30 years of METALLICA's self-titled LP, better known as the "Black Album," by asking 30 artists to share what the effort means to them. Among the musicians paying tribute to the record is GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash, who said: "I think any METALLICA album is a given for a hard rock/metal record collection. They are the pinnacle of that style of music, and they were among the first bands to revolutionize that particular style and sound. But the Black Album crossed over in a way that made them a household name and they achieved that while maintaining their sonic integrity, songwriting and attitude. They took their signature style and recorded an album that became universally accessible, but still fucking cool. That is no small feat and maybe something that artists like METALLICA might not even want to do — but it happened on this record. For them, the Black Album's legacy will live on forever."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthrax#Rock Talks#Blabbermouth Net#Lesbians#Marduk#Stormtroopers Of Death#M O D#Megaforce#Crab Society North
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN CORABI To Fans Calling For His Return To MÖTLEY CRÜE: 'It's Been 30 Years. Let It Go.'

Former MÖTLEY CRÜE singer John Corabi says that fans calling for him to return to the band should "let it go." Corabi joined CRÜE in 1992 as the replacement for the group's original singer, Vince Neil, who was dismissed due to personal differences. With Corabi on vocals, MÖTLEY CRÜE released one critically acclaimed full-length CD, which ended up being a commercial failure in the wake of grunge despite a Top 10 placing on the album chart. When Neil returned to the fold in 1997, Corabi was left on his own and formed the band UNION with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Hear Black Sabbath Cover "Smoke on the Water"

Black Sabbath may have ended their career with (sans drummer Bill Ward) their best-known, classic lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, electric guitar riff-master Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler in 2017. In the decades prior, however, the heavy metal pioneers went through a lot of drastic lineup changes. Though the band's...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Bruce Dickinson: None of us had the balls to step up – but Metallica did

As celebrations marking 30 years of Metallica's seminal self-titled album ramp up, Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson has shared what the album means to him, and the effect it had on metal at a time when the genre was at a "crossroads". Speaking to Classic Rock magazine, Dickinson says: "Ourselves,...
MUSIC
NME

Ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson launches new band The Lucid

Ousted Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has formed a new band, The Lucid, alongside members of Fear Factory and Sponge. The Lucid will be releasing their self-titled debut album next month (October 15), which can be pre-ordered here. The band have also just released their first single ‘Maggot Wind’, which you...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Hear GHOST's Cover Version Of METALLICA's 'Enter Sandman'

GHOST's cover version of the METALLICA classic "Enter Sandman" can be streamed below. The track is taken from "The Metallica Blacklist", a four-hour, 53-song collection of the "Black Album" covers spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, with each artist contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite "Metallica" LP cut.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Ghost’s Tobias Forge on his love for Metallica: ‘I had a Metallica poster from Metal Hammer on my bedroom wall’

Ghost mainman Tobias Forge admits that his teenage self would be filled with “utter amazement” at the fact that he now considers the members of Metallica his friends. “I have moments when I’ve been on tour with them, or worked with them, where the older, slightly more blasé version of myself gets a little tap on the shoulder from my younger self: ‘This is fucking cool!’” Forge admits in the next issue of Metal Hammer magazine. “My older brother was a Metallica fan, so they were always present when I was growing up. I actually had a poster from Metal Hammer on my wall - it had the Jump In The Fire demon on it, but with a Master Of Puppets-era picture.”
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

HYPOCRISY To Release 'Worship' Album In November; 'Chemical Whore' Music Video Available

With governments finally admitting that UFOs do in fact exist, and humanity attempting to heal from a state of the recent crisis, the timing couldn't be more appropriate for the newest addition to the HYPOCRISY catalog: "Worship". Due on November 26 via Nuclear Blast Records, "Worship" is 11 tracks of precise, ferocious musicianship. Commonly inspired by the fusion of the modern and the ancient, HYPOCRISY has once more found a way to combine innovative ideas with classic sound in order to deliver something metalheads can enjoyably consume with awe and brutal vigor. As usual, all recording and mixing took place at frontman Peter Tägtgren's Abyss Studio AB in Sweden while mastering was completed by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers Audio Mastering. Designed by artist Blake Armstrong (KATAKLYSM, IN FLAMES, CARNIFEX), "Worship"'s artwork speaks to the history of the relationship between humanity and extraterrestrials.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

KING'S X Frontman DOUG 'DUG' PINNICK To Release Fifth Solo Album 'Joy Bomb'

KING'S X frontman Doug "dUg" Pinnick will release his fifth solo album, "Joy Bomb", on October 15 via Rat Pak Records. Pinnick's first solo album of new material since 2013's "Naked" features thirteen brand new tracks. "'Joy Bomb' is a collection of tunes I've been writing for the last two...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL Releases Title Track Of 'Brighten' Solo Album

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell has released the official music video for the title track of his upcoming solo album, "Brighten". Due on October 29, "Brighten" was co-produced by Jerry over the past year with film composer Tyler Bates and Cantrell's longtime engineer Paul Figueroa. They welcomed a dynamic cast of supporting players, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ. Other rock legends added to the fun of this LP, including Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) handling all of the background vocals and Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) overseeing the mixing of "Brighten". Together, they recorded eight originals and the LP closes with an approved-by-Elton John cover of his classic "Goodbye" as the finale.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

TESTAMENT's CHUCK BILLY Is Plotting His First-Ever Solo Album: 'I Want It To Be Different'

TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy has confirmed to the "Not These Two Fucking Guys" podcast that he has begun reaching out to various hard rock and heavy metal musicians about collaborating with him on his first-ever solo album. He explained (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it started [to be] in the works, but then things just kind of got held up. I was recruiting some guitar players over the last six months to write a record with me, and I was gonna use a different guitar player on every song to help me write songs. Mark Morton [LAMB OF GOD], I've talked to him; he wants to work [with me]. I also want Gary Holt [EXODUS, SLAYER] to write some songs with me. Glen Drover [ex-MEGADETH] is gonna write some songs… I haven't approached my cousin Stef [Stephen Carpenter] from the DEFTONES yet, but I'm gonna see if he'll wanna write a song with me. I tried to reach out to Joe Bonamassa [to see if he wants to] write a song with me."
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

AS I LAY DYING's TIM LAMBESIS Comments On Departure Of Guitarist NICK HIPA

AS I LAY DYING singer Tim Lambesis has commented on the departure of guitarist Nick Hipa. Late last month, Hipa confirmed his exit from AS I LAY DYING, explaining that he can no longer justify being part of "a superficial pursuit" of the "story and meaning" that the band's 2018 reunion was built upon.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy