UCLA men’s soccer maintains winning streak with shutout victory over CSUN

By Lexi Grimes
dailybruin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second straight game, the Bruins secured a shutout. UCLA men’s soccer (3-1) beat Cal State Northridge (0-4) by a score of 4-0 on Monday night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. The Bruins’ four goals – all of which came in the first half – were a season high. Sophomore...

