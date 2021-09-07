Communities describe projects and plans

Efforts to build new housing, population growth and city improvements were among the many topics that local towns spotlighted during the September edition of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Luncheon.

During the event at the Thelma Keller Convention Center, representatives from Effingham, Teutopolis, Dieterich and Shumway spoke about the progress their towns were making over the course of the past year to upgrade life for their citizens.

Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller spoke about the city’s continued efforts to improve infrastructure, including resurfacing sidewalks and roads — like the reconstruction of Temple Avenue that was completed in June, installing a new ultraviolet filter for wastewater, replacing water lines in the Rollin Hills subdivision, resurfacing downtown parking lots, as well as installing a quiet zone to reduce train noise.

Miller said that many projects had been pushed back due to COVID-19, which has made 2021 a busier year for infrastructure work than normal.

“We pulled back the reins a little bit back in March (2020),” Miller said. “We didn’t know what kind of funding would be available. The sales tax bounced back in June after everything was reopened and we feel pretty good, but we didn’t pull the trigger on some of our projects, like resurfacing and sidewalks, that were associated with the general fund. This year, we’re trying to make up a little bit.”

Miller also explained the city’s efforts to continue bolstering the economy, including Flex-N-Gate’s purchase of a 660,000-square-foot facility on South Banker Street, Continental Mills’ expansion into a facility formerly run by Hodgson Mill and the ongoing efforts to rehabilitate Village Square Mall.

Flex-N-Gate has been foremost on the minds of many in Effingham since the company purchased the facility in June, and Miller sees the project moving along smoothly, with the building receiving a significant upgrade through a retrofit of the facilities along with new flooring. Once complete, the company will have 300 employees working at the facility, with many of them receiving a $2,000 incentive to move to Effingham.

“They’re looking at hiring 50 (people) the first year, 300 in total,” Miller said. “They’re hoping to be operational in the fall of 2022, so there’s a lot of good things happening there.”

Teutopolis

Teutopolis Village Trustee Dave Tegeler spoke about the continued growth of the Wooden Shoe Development, with Bobcat Equipment and Attachments opening a facility at the 20-acre site on Aug. 30 to join Roepke Overhead Door, McMahon Meats, Burford Electric and American Fiber, among others. Tegeler looked back on the development of the project, marveling at the growth of the facility from humble beginnings and uncertainty.

“We were a little concerned when we first started this project,” Tegeler said. “It was like, ‘OK, we’re getting these grants, (now) we’ve got to have some guaranteed jobs.’ It was pretty nerve-wracking at first because this company didn’t know if they wanted to invest this money right off the bat, and it ended up working out. They built a building and we started down the path.”

Tegeler also spoke on the expansion of Canarm and Farmwell’s facilities in Teutopolis, while also spotlighting the renovations of Teutopolis High School and the Teutopolis Banquet Hall, which was damaged by a fire in 2019. In addition, he brought up the continued growth of the Prairie View Subdivision, which has proven to be vital to the continued growth of the community due to its land-locked nature.

“We have a difficulty getting any property around the village because of families that own farms,” Tegeler said. “They don’t care about the money. All they care about is keeping their family farm intact. We can’t blame them and we love that honor, so it’s very difficult.”

The property has the potential for 59 houses to be built, with 32 already being built currently. The lowering of lot prices has helped to get more people to buy houses in the development, which may allow the city to get a return on the $2.5 million investment placed in the project.

“We were hoping originally that we would get the $500,000 that we invested in the ground back from the sales,” Tegeler said. “That may change a little bit with the reduction in the price, but we’re still hoping long-term that we can recover TIF funds and make that up.”

Dieterich

Dieterich spotlighted the growth that the town’s population saw in the 2020 Census. Village Clerk and Economic Development Coordinator Brittny Gipson said the village had been patiently awaiting the census numbers that showed a 44 percent growth in the town’s population, among the highest growths in the state of Illinois.

“With the overall trend in Illinois (showing) decreasing community populations, we are happy to prove that there are still some great things happening in Illinois and in Effingham County,” Gipson said.

New subdivisions and strong schools have helped to bolster this population increase while Illinois Department of Natural Resources grants have helped to improve the village’s parks, upgrading amenities while allowing for the construction of a new community center across the street from Dieterich Elementary School.

The village has also continued its plans for future growth, with continued housing development, the community center, downtown beautifications and a new industrial park slated to be built that could help the village continue its growth into the next decade.

“We’re looking forward to the completion of several projects this year, but we’re also looking forward to next year for more exciting projects,” Gipson said.

Shumway

Shumway continues to benefit from the presence of Enduring Freedom Ministries, the food pantry and religious organization that helped the town win a Governor’s Hometown Award from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Derrick Helmacher, the village clerk of Shumway, spotlighted the expansion of the ministry’s operations, with a new kitchen opening in the former Shumway Grade School that EFM now calls home.

“It has been a great benefit, not just to Shumway, not just to Effingham County, but to the entire south-central Illinois area,” Helmacher said.

Chamber President and CEO Lucinda Hart said this month’s luncheon was a way for people to find out what was going on countywide.

“A lot of them have gone through the community MAPPING (and there’s) a lot of updates on what’s going on,” Hart said.