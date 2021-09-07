CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, OR

County removes address requirement for public comment

By Anna Del Savio
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

Speakers in public comment period won't have to share address anymore, commissioners say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOmdk_0bpBX5Ub00

Columbia County commissioners have agreed to stop requiring speakers to state their address during the public comment period at meetings.

When meeting attendees have spoken during the public comment portion of county board meetings, they've typically been asked to state their name and address.

Following a complaint from a Columbia County resident alleging that some residents were "doxxed" after speaking at a contentious Aug. 25 board meeting, the county commissioners agreed to change their procedure.

"Doxxing" is when someone gathers personal information about someone and shares it online with the intention of encouraging harassment. Two of the three commissioners said they didn't know what doxxing was before receiving the letter.

An apparently short-lived Facebook page called "Columbia County Alpha Dogs" had shared information about local conservatives and anti-mask, anti-vaccine activists, primarily drawing from social media posts.

"It's pretty easy to find somebody's address if you know their name and know what city they live in," Commissioner Casey Garrett said. "But I can understand the discomfort of saying your address on camera, and (that) probably isn't necessary."

"We're in that age of 'everybody knows everything about everyone,'" Commissioner Henry Heimuller said. "If we can bring a higher level of comfort to those folks who want to come before us in public meetings, that's fine."

Tiffany Galloway-Trahan had written to the county commissioners after the Aug. 25 meeting, asking them to allow public commenters to give their address via email, rather than out loud in a public forum.

"This antiquated system has not been addressed to keep up with modern-day technology. Being required to give a physical address in a public forum places witnesses in harm's way, from those in opposition to a witness's religious, political or personal views," Galloway-Trahan wrote.

Commissioners said they had no problem removing the address requirement, but they still want commenters to state their name and city of residence.

"When someone is giving public comment regarding things happening in Columbia County, it's nice to know if they are a resident or not," Commissioner Margaret Magruder said.

Addresses will still be required when testifying during an official hearing, because the county is required to send notice to people who testify, the county's attorney said.

At city meetings, St. Helens only asks for commenters' names. Scappoose asks for both name and city.

Comments / 0

Related
Oregon City News

Former mayor: Oregon City promotes transparency with policies

Doug Neeley: City Commission should not have been surprised that planners inform developers of pending changes.During the Oregon City's City Commission meeting of Aug. 5, Oregon City resident and former Oregon City Planning Commission member Tom Geil chastised the Planning Department for informing developers, who had already submitted pre-applications, that a code change would be coming to the City Commission that might affect their application. Two of the developers then submitted their formal applications to be considered by the Planning Commission before the code change was made. Tom Geil accused the Planning Department of "chicanery" and the planning staff...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Political, legal divide deepens on Newberg school board

Outside legal counsel joins meeting; attempts at dissent thwarted by majority. After a day where school district officials scrambled to do damage control on a Newberg High School student's involvement in an online "slave trade" group filled with racist and homophobic epithets, the embattled school board met for its planned Sept. 14 regular meeting over Zoom.Â
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Post to retire in 2022

House District 25 seat will be open for a potential newcomer to the Legislature. After six years in the Oregon House of Representatives serving House District 25, which stretches from Newberg to St. Paul and Keizer, state Rep. Bill Post (R) has announced he will not seek re-election in 2022.
NEWBERG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia County, OR
Government
City
Scappoose, OR
County
Columbia County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland Tribune

Newberg leaders craft classroom ban on political symbols

The Newberg School Board's policy committee gathered and voted 2-1 to send the proposal to full school board. The language of an addition to the Newberg school board's controversial policy banning political displays in local schools, including Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ Pride symbols, was finalized Sept. 9 by the board's policy committee. The language was written by attorney Ty Smith, added as legal counsel by the board prior to a special session Aug. 24, and includes blanket language that some in district administration have warned is neither the proper format for an official policy nor likely to pass legal...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Judge orders new ballot title for Oregon City water measure

Clackamas County Circuit Court additionally denies request to change explanatory statement. Clackamas County Circuit Judge Michael C. Wetzel on Tuesday, Sept. 7, approved a petition to change the ballot title of an Oregon City measure seeking voter authorization to temporarily raise annual water rates above the charter limit for six years.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Rent assistance lags as Oregon eviction wave looms

Tech woes, paperwork and staffing shortages plague the state as it works to distribute rental assistance dollars.A growing number of evictions statewide is causing concern for Oregon renters who are struggling to get the money they need to remain housed as the state tries to ramp up the pace at which it distributes federal dollars to keep people in their homes. More than $204 million in federal dollars is available to Oregon residents, but the state has approved just $38 million of that particular pot to reach just over 6,200 households in 2021, according to Oregon Housing and Community Services....
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Lawmakers shuffle redistricting plans as special session looms

Legislative plan must get a final vote by the end of September or courts could step in and draw state, federal districtsThe shape of the 2022 election could take a step forward Monday, Sept. 20, with a special session of the Legislature called by Gov. Kate Brown. While Brown can call a special session, she can determine neither its length nor its scope. But in making the announcement, Brown said she hoped it would be short and stick to approved new district maps to be used for legislative and congressional seats in time for the 2022 election. What exactly the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland Tribune

Estacada resident receives lifetime achievement award

Estacada resident John McAdoo honored for service by Mayor Sean Drinkwine and Estacada Community Watch. Longtime Estacada resident John McAdoo was recently honored by Estacada Community Watch and Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine for his of service to the community. McAdoo, a chaplain for the Estacada Fire District who has served...
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County chair race getting crowded

Housing advocate Shannon Singleton announces she will run to succeed outgoing chair Debrah Kafoury.The 2022 race to succeed retiring Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury got more crowded Tuesday when housing advisor Shannon Singleton announced for the office. "I'm running for County Chair because as CEO of the county, it's the best position to make the most impact on homelessness, mental health and moving people to permanent housing," Singleton said in her Sept. 14 announcement. "As County Chair, I will utilize all of the tools to fully address the short- and long-term complexity of homelessness, our mental health crisis...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

Candidates ready to run for variety of offices as secretary of state opens public office filing windowOregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9. After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything. "Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

School board discusses sustainability, new filtering system

The Lake Oswego School District met Monday night to workshop and discuss potential measures and policy changes. With a backdrop of bookshelves displaying a rainbow of book covers at Oak Creek Elementary School, the Lake Oswego School Board assembled Monday to discuss board business, sustainability in the district's curriculum and additional safety measures to minimize the risk of sickness.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Portland Tribune

Portland Public Schools will consider vaccine mandate

Oregon's largest school district is slated to decide whether to require COVID-19 vaccines for eligible students. "Three feet is not enough. None of this is enough," Kathryn Henderson told Portland School Board members and staff Tuesday, Sept. 1, teary-eyed while quarantined from her home. The sixth-grade teacher and parent was one of several who urged Portland Public Schools to tighten up its contact tracing and notification system for COVID-19 infections.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy