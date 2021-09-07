Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clinton County in south central Michigan * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 601 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edgemont Park, or near Lansing, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include DeWitt... Ovid... Bath HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH