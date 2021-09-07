CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few, cited on suspicion of drunken driving, apologizes for 'lapse in judgment'

By Greg Mason and Nico Portuondo The Spokesman-Review
Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few is facing a DUI charge after he was pulled over Monday in North Idaho, according to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department. In a statement released Tuesday evening, Few apologized, saying his decisions Monday “do not exemplify” standards expected of a leader and a role model.

SPOKANE, Wash.– Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few spoke out on Tuesday following reports he was cited for drunk driving. “I believe as a leader and role model, I am expected to set only the best example. The decisions I made yesterday do not exemplify this standard and for that, I sincerely apologize to you all. I recognize that operating a motor vehicle after consuming any amount of alcohol exhibits poor judgment. Regardless of the outcome of the pending investigation, I will never allow such a lapse in judgment to occur again. Please know that I am committed to learning from this mistake and will work to earn back your trust in me.I deeply regret disappointing any of the members of the community, the young men and women who comprise my campus community, and the University as a whole. In particular, I am sorry for the hurt that I have caused to those most important to me – my family, my players, and my program.I am exceedingly grateful to those who continue to offer support to me, especially my wife and children. Thank you.”
