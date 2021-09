Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.220 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up 3.4% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.147 million viewers. This number is down 1.33% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.250 million viewers for the post-SummerSlam episode.