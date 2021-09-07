CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother Cuts Daughter With Knife In Santa Clarita Assault, Suspect Arrested

By Zena Taher
Santa Clarita Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother allegedly cut her daughter with a knife during a Santa Clarita assault Thursday evening. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on the 36200 block of Paradise Ranch Road in Castaic, where a victim had reportedly been cut in the hand with a knife by her mother, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

