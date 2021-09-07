Kyle Busch Fined $50,000 After He Railroaded The Cones Driving Into The Garage At Darlington

Well, you knew that was coming…

Kyle Busch has officially been fined $50,000 by NASCAR for his antics during this past weekend’s Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

If you missed the race on Sunday, Rowdy’s #18 car made contact with Austin Dillon in the #3 car on the 125th lap. Busch wound up losing control, slamming into the wall, and that was the end of his night.

But on his way off the track and into the garage, he intentionally railroaded some traffic cones, which also made a number of people in the area run out of the way.

Was anybody in danger? No, not really, but you just can’t being doing dumb shit like that with people around.

And now, he’s gonna pay for it.

According to NASCAR.com, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller discussed Busch’s behavior with SiriusXM:

“It was a situation that could have been bad. Fortunately nobody got hit or anything like that.

It all worked out, but putting people in harm’s way for no reason is something we take seriously.”

Busch violated Sections 12.1.a; 12.5.2.5.a; 12.8.a of the NASCAR Rule Book and is now looking at a $50,000 fine for a safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing, and violating the NASCAR member conduct guidelines.

In the post-crash interview, Busch said it wasn’t the fault of the 3 car, but he didn’t hold back on the way the #18 car was running:

“We’re running like shit, we got wrecked, so that’s what you get when you run like shit. Shouldn’t be there… I don’t know what our problem is.

The M&M’s Camry was not very good, we’re running terrible, and we got wrecked… wasn’t the 3’s fault.”

When asked about trying to win one the next two races, two tracks that Kyle is historically pretty good at, he didn’t hold back:

“Who cares, we get what we get.”

However, following the race, he took to Instagram to praise the team for busting their asses. Saying that it’s “always us,” the post implied that win or lose, they do it together.

Here’s the crash:

The Whiskey Riff Retro Racing Shirt – Shop NOW

Shop the hottest New Arrivals from Whiskey Riff Shop.