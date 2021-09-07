Life Fitness Appoints VP Of Marketing

Life Fitness has hired Matt Smith as vice president, marketing. Smith will be responsible for leading the company’s global marketing strategy. “Matt’s extensive experience in building iconic brands with both private and public companies makes him an exceptional addition to the Life Fitness team,” said Chris Clawson, CEO, Life Fitness. “He has a demonstrated track record in developing and leading innovative, fully integrated marketing programs that will drive our marketing strategy and team forward. We are excited to have Matt on board to support our strategic growth initiatives and our new product launches.”