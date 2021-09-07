CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Life Fitness Appoints VP Of Marketing

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife Fitness has hired Matt Smith as vice president, marketing. Smith will be responsible for leading the company’s global marketing strategy. “Matt’s extensive experience in building iconic brands with both private and public companies makes him an exceptional addition to the Life Fitness team,” said Chris Clawson, CEO, Life Fitness. “He has a demonstrated track record in developing and leading innovative, fully integrated marketing programs that will drive our marketing strategy and team forward. We are excited to have Matt on board to support our strategic growth initiatives and our new product launches.”

sgbonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Fitness#Global Marketing#Integrated Marketing#Certify#Saas#Performance Sports Group#Bauer Hockey#Easton Baseball#Proctor Gamble#Unilever#Ernest Julio Gallo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing

Comments / 0

Community Policy