Georgia Conservation Voters and New Georgia Project Organized Mural Unveiling in East Point calling for Energy Justice Now

Last week Georgia Conservation Voters and New Georgia Project teamed up with Atlanta artists Eric Nine and Lissette Correa to unveil their newest community mural collaboration. The reason behind the unveiling of the community mural was to highlight the urgent need for climate action, justice and clean energy jobs.

The piece connected Georgia’s urgent need to address the energy burden placed on Black people and other marginalized groups in the state with the stories of the people and communities who are impacted by the present climate crisis.

The mural can be seen at East Point St. and Ware Ave.

The event featured speakers including Georgia Conservation Voters Executive Director Brionté McCorkle and Organizing Director Wan Smith.

“This event was a statement to Congress that our communities need immediate and lasting changes. We need Congress to act big and to act now,” McCorkle said in a press release.

The community unveiling came as Georgians continue to suffer from high utility bills, unaffordable housing, job insecurity, and growing climate disasters. With the latest IPCC climate report citing a “code red for humanity”, communities are mobilizing to demand action at the scale that science and justice demand.

“We elected our legislators to make good on promises of energy justice, climate action and environmental justice. We delivered them to office; it’s time they deliver on their promises to us,” Smith said in a press release.

Monday’s community activation was a call to Congress for bold climate infrastructure investments that make utilities more affordable, clean our air, and provide opportunities for good paying, green jobs.