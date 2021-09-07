CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, SD

Motorcyclist killed after striking deer, then getting run over

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOT SPRINGS, S.D. – One person died late Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash 12 miles northeast of Hot Springs. A motorcycle was southbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the motorcycle struck a deer that had ran onto the roadway. The 50-year-old driver was thrown from the motorcycle into the southbound driving lane. She was then struck by a southbound 2019 Honda Pilot which could not avoid hitting her.

