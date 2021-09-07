Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McLean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McLean The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern McLean County in central Illinois * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 457 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fairbury to near Lexington, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Colfax around 515 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Saybrook, Cooksville, and Arrowsmith. This includes Interstate 55 between mile markers 173 and 182. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH