Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Iroquois, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois; Livingston The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois Ford County in east central Illinois Southwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 458 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cullom to near Lexington, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Paxton, Fairbury, Gibson City, Gilman, Chatsworth, Onarga, Forrest, Cissna Park, Piper City, Buckley, Melvin, Loda, Roberts, Elliott, Sibley, Thawville, Clarence, Strawn and Claytonville. Including the following interstate I-57 between mile markers 258 and 283. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH