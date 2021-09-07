CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, SC

Pursuit ends in crash on HWY 274 in York County, suspect captured

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1aNN_0bpBRS6j00
Suspect captured in chase in York County

YORK COUNTY — Police arrested a suspect after he led them on a chase on Highway 274 in York County this morning at 11 a.m.

Police said the suspect crashed and ran from the vehicle.

[ALSO READ: Juvenile driver of stolen car charged after police chase ends in Locust neighborhood]

Deputies and K9 were in the area searching for about 20 minutes until taking him into custody.

HWY 274 was shut down for some time while deputies investigated, but has since reopened.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
York County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Locust#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
52K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy