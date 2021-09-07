Pursuit ends in crash on HWY 274 in York County, suspect captured

Suspect captured in chase in York County

YORK COUNTY — Police arrested a suspect after he led them on a chase on Highway 274 in York County this morning at 11 a.m.

Police said the suspect crashed and ran from the vehicle.

Deputies and K9 were in the area searching for about 20 minutes until taking him into custody.

HWY 274 was shut down for some time while deputies investigated, but has since reopened.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

