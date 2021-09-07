CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Ex-soldier indicted in San Antonio child porn case

By Guillermo Contreras
expressnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA retired soldier who oversaw equal opportunity advisers for the Army’s medical system has been indicted in San Antonio on charges of producing child pornography. Eric Scott McCants, a combat medic who retired last year as a high-ranking non-commissioned officer, was arrested in August at his North Side home after an FBI investigation in Oklahoma found he allegedly was part of a chat group whose members shared videos of children being sexually molested, court records show.

