Ex-soldier indicted in San Antonio child porn case
A retired soldier who oversaw equal opportunity advisers for the Army’s medical system has been indicted in San Antonio on charges of producing child pornography. Eric Scott McCants, a combat medic who retired last year as a high-ranking non-commissioned officer, was arrested in August at his North Side home after an FBI investigation in Oklahoma found he allegedly was part of a chat group whose members shared videos of children being sexually molested, court records show.www.expressnews.com
