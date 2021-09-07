Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central El Paso County through 430 PM MDT At 400 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clint, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mission Valley, Clint, Fabens, Horizon City, San Elizario, Socorro, Sparks, Colonia del Paso and Dairyland. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 36 and 46. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH