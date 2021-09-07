CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11 had the biggest effect on military recruiting since Pearl Harbor

By Peter Aitken
Cover picture for the articleIn the aftermath of the September 11 attacks on the United States, the landscape of the country's military shifted and saw the biggest boon in recruitment since World War II. After four coordinated attacks on American soil took the lives of 2,977 people, the U.S. moved its focus from the Near East to Central Asia. The "War on Terror" started with the goal of locating Usama bin Laden and dismantling al Qaeda, which led the military to Afghanistan in Oct. 2001.

