Life is Beautiful announces the artists and immersive art installations that will bring even more vibrancy to Downtown Las Vegas!. In addition to the music, food, and other eclectic experiences at Life is Beautiful another major offering is the art. Partnering again with JUSTKiDS, the festival will work with a variety of local, national, and international artists to transform the streets of Downtown Las Vegas with captivating and larger-than-life art pieces. From murals and sculptures to galleries and interactive exhibits, there will be more than enough art to keep your mind stimulated over the weekend. As you blissfully roam the festival, keep your eyes peeled for the familiar and be ready to stop in your tracks when you find a new piece so beautiful it has you in awe.

