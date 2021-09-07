Melvin L Silveira, Sr. 1942-2021

Melvyn L. Silveira, Sr., age 79, passed away Monday, August 23, at his home after a long battle with prostate-bone cancer. He was a 20 year resident of Santa Margarita.

Mel was born in San Jose, California, in 1942 and educated there. His first 58 years were spent in the San Jose area. He worked 48 years as a bottling and packaging line mechanic at Paul Mason Vineyards of Saratoga, Diego Vintners of Palo Alto, Coca Cola, and lastly at Den Mat in Santa Maria. He was very active for 25 years in the Scouting community-volunteering with the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts programs. Scouting was truly a passion of his.

Mel leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Pat Lowe Silveira, and his three children: Mel Silveira, Jr. and wife Alisha of Hollister, CA, Jeffrey Silveira and wife Leigh of Tampa, FL, and daughter Leoni Davis and fiancé Curt Coffey of Midland, TX, and his sister Barbara O’Shea of Oliver, BC. He had ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Silveira Evans, and his parents Manuel and Amelia Silveira. Mel will be missed dearly, but his memories will always be in our hearts.

A special thank you to Central Coast Home, Health, and Hospice of SLO, as their care was exceptional in Mel’s last three months.

Mel’s wish was to have a private celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Boy Scouts of America, Los Padres Council.