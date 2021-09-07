LifeStream in emergency need for COVID Convalescent Plasma

LifeStream Blood Bank announced an emergency need for COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP).

LifeStream is urging people who had COVID-19 and are fully recovered to pre-register for CCP donations. Potential CCP donors must complete the pre-screening questionnaire at LStream.org/covidplasma .

LifeStream’s Medical Services Department will contact respondents to assess eligibility and schedule donations at a LifeStream location most convenient to them.

“Just a few months ago, we had a robust supply of CCP,” said Rick Axelrod, MD, LifeStream’s president/CEO and medical director. “In fact, I never would have predicted we’d exhaust that supply when we suspended CCP collections. But, due to the Delta variant, that’s exactly what has happened. Hospitals are now ordering large quantities of convalescent plasma to help seriously ill patients with the COVID-19 virus and we have depleted our supply.“

Axelrod continued, "We appeal to those who are fully recovered from COVID-19 to contact us, to help replenish supply of convalescent plasma, and help today’s COVID-19 hospitalized patients’ fight back.”

LifeStream provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals in six counties. For more information, call 800-879-4484 or visit www.LStream.org .

