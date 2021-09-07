CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Are pumpkin patches ready for this upcoming fall season?

By Aynae Simmons
WVNT-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENBRIER & MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Pumpkin patches around the area are gearing up to welcome back the community. This is Olivia McHale’s, owner of Lewisburg Lanterns, second time running the pumpkin patch. She started this after losing her job to the pandemic. Her first pumpkin patch was a success, receiving customers from Virginia and Pennsylvania. Her pumpkins are scheduled to be ready the first weekend in October. McHale is also planning a pumpkin fest set for October 1-3. There are a variety of activities at her farm including a hay bale maze, animals, and a petting zoo.

www.wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#Weather#Drought#Heavy Rain#Animals#Wvns#Sunset View Farms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy