Are pumpkin patches ready for this upcoming fall season?

GREENBRIER & MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Pumpkin patches around the area are gearing up to welcome back the community. This is Olivia McHale’s, owner of Lewisburg Lanterns, second time running the pumpkin patch. She started this after losing her job to the pandemic. Her first pumpkin patch was a success, receiving customers from Virginia and Pennsylvania. Her pumpkins are scheduled to be ready the first weekend in October. McHale is also planning a pumpkin fest set for October 1-3. There are a variety of activities at her farm including a hay bale maze, animals, and a petting zoo.