One Music Festival Adds The LOX To The Line UP

From the opening moments of A-Z, Gwa-La (Richmond, VA) draws the audience into the track with a soundscape that has cinematic and dramatic energy. The electronic composition features crisp 808 drums and a piano melody that repeats to build the energy and driving momentum. Clearly, Gwa-La is not only a stellar MC, but he’s also a visionary producer. This release stands out as a one-of-a-kind combination of modern hip-hop aesthetics and forward-thinking modern soundscapes, highlighting the artist’s incredible versatility. The instrumental is absolutely on point, but what’s even more striking is most definitely the artist’s formidable lyrical flow. The vocals appear melodic and tuneful, but there is also a lot of vibe and energy, with the lyrics essentially going on in 16th note, which is actually quite difficult to do, since there is a shorter gap between words, and only the most skillful rap artists are actually able to pull it off without scrambling and stumbling on words. Thankfully, this song doesn’t disappoint, and this talented rapper is definitely on top of his game.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO