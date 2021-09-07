Fans Remember Mac Miller On The Third Anniversary Of His Death

Fans are remembering Mac Miller on the third anniversary of his death. In 2018, Mac Miller whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, died of an accidental overdose due to a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol per BBC. Prosecutors say Mac Miller thought he’d been sold a painkiller called oxycodone – but it had actually been laced with fentanyl, a powerful drug that is fifty times more potent than heroin, per the outlet.