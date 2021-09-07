CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Muskegon by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Muskegon BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...The treat for the Lakeshore Flood Advisory, minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding has ended. * WHERE...Muskegon county. * WHEN...cancelled. * IMPACTS...No impactes expected as the threat has ended.

