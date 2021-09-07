NFL Starts This Week, Michael Fabiano, Kyle Odegard

There will be NFL football every Sunday for the next 20 weeks. Brad is ready for the football grind that is to come. There’s some interesting games to watch out for with ASU and U of A. Michael Fabiano (12:31 on podcast) shows off his collector’s helmets and of course Week 1 starts and sits for your fantasy team. Kyle Odegard (25:33 on podcast) talks sports betting in Arizona, which is officially legal on Thursday, September 9.