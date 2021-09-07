CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple loses a leader of its long rumored car group to Ford

By Clare Duffy
CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York (CNN Business) — Ford on Tuesday announced that it has hired Doug Field away from Apple as it looks to bolster its self-driving and electric vehicle ambitions. Field will become Ford's chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer, and will oversee efforts including vehicle controls, enterprise connectivity and driver assistance technology, the automaker said. He will report to Ford CEO Jim Farley.

