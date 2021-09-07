Byron ‘Bud’ Wakefield – Services 9/8/21

Byron “Bud” Wakefield, 86 of Milan, died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Preemption Cemetery, Preemption, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the Preemption United Methodist Church or an animal shelter of your choice.