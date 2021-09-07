CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Byron ‘Bud’ Wakefield – Services 9/8/21

 7 days ago

Byron “Bud” Wakefield, 86 of Milan, died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Preemption Cemetery, Preemption, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the Preemption United Methodist Church or an animal shelter of your choice.

Wake Up Wyoming

Baby of Fallen Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum is Born

The photos above are from Jiennah Crayton's Facebook page. As of Tuesday morning at 4am these photos had been shared over 5000 times. Hundreds of well wishes had poured in. It has been almost one month since he was killed by a suicide bomber. Now fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Jackson’s baby has been born.
WYOMING STATE
Mathew W. Hedrick – Services 9/13/21

Mathew W. Hedrick, 27 of Aledo, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur, Missouri. Funeral services for Mathew W. Hedrick will be 11 a.m., Monday, September 13, at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, at Speer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hedrick Family for a fund to be established later.
ALEDO, IL
Mercer County and Rockridge Victorious, Sherrard Falls in Week 3

The Mercer County Golden Eagles notched their first win of the 2021 season with a 40-26 win over United Friday night. Mercer County trailed 26-24 after three quarters. David Meece gave the Golden Eagles the lead with a 94-yard. touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Rockridge has won two...
FOOTBALL

