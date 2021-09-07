CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston, Shiawassee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Livingston; Shiawassee The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shiawassee County in southeastern Michigan Livingston County in southeastern Michigan * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 553 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Waverly to near Eaton Rapids to 9 miles southwest of Leslie, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Laingsburg around 610 PM EDT. Perry, Morrice and Gregory around 615 PM EDT. Fowlerville, Pinckney and Bancroft around 620 PM EDT. Howell, Durand, Cohoctah, Byron and Oak Grove around 625 PM EDT. Brighton, Hamburg and Whitmore Lake around 630 PM EDT. Hartland around 635 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Plainfield, Island Lake State Recreation Area, Conway Township, Vernon, Parkers Corners, Lakeland, Chilson, Bennington, Unadilla and Shaftsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

