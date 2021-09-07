CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff Rancher Promotes Beef at Latin America Product Showcase

huskeradio.com
 6 days ago

The Nebraska Beef Council (NBC) was a founding sponsor of the US Meat Export Federation’s Latin America Product Showcase and 10 years later, the event continues to make a difference for the beef industry. Ivan Rush, NBC board member from Scottsbluff, attended the event in Costa Rica to help promote the industry. “This is such a great event in Central America as it brings buyers and sellers together especially after a pandemic. It’s gratifying to see the renewed friendships and new relationships built between them and I was extremely pleased to watch them do business with one another,” said Rush who is in his 5th year on the NBC Board of Directors.

www.huskeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
Scottsbluff, NE
Business
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#South America#Central America#Rancher#The Nebraska Beef Council#Nbc#Beef Checkoff Dollars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy