Another unseasonably warm and humid day is in the forecast for Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine expected as well. We can't rule out a shower or storm late in the day but most places will stay dry. Meanwhile, a weak cool front will approach the area as we head into the overnight hours. The front will trigger a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday; any storm could be on the strong side in the afternoon. The highest risk for a heavy, gusty storm will be in areas generally south and east of Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO