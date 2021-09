NEW YORK, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices dropped on Tuesday, pressured by a strong U.S. dollar and concerns about weak fuel demand. The West Texas Intermediate for October delivery lost 94 cents to settle at 68.35 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for November delivery decreased 53 cents to close at 71.69 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.