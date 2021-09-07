Deerfield, New Hampshire, Woman, Reels in a Monster of a Tuna over Labor Day Weekend

It was a sunny Sunday morning and Sage MacKenzie of Deerfield, New Hampshire, and her boyfriend Ryan Ham were aboard Ryan's boat, the Reel Addiction (I love a boat with a punny name) The day before they headed out of Hampton Harbor and felt some action on their line around 6 pm. Sadly the rascal got away so Sage posted to Facebook asking her friends send some good tuna juju their way. Their plan was to sleep on the boat and wake up bright and early the next day in hopes of redemption. Well, ask and you shall receive!