Kudasaibeats releases kaleidoscopic new lo-fi album 'Silver Lining'
DIY artist and producer Kudasaibeats is best known for his ambient blend of creative, well-crafted musical elements, constructing songs that fuse together lush chillwave and lofi hip hop sounds for a serene, yet deeply emotional and introspective experience. The artist just released his latest album entitled Silver Lining and the project is a collection of pivotal experiences throughout Kudasaibeats’ life, leading him to ultimately discover that “every cloud has a silver lining.” Flowing with tender vocals, intentionally placed guitar riffs and atmospheric soundscapes, each song has a special meaning that seeks to resonate wholeheartedly with his listeners.earmilk.com
