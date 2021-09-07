Kudasaibeats releases kaleidoscopic new lo-fi album 'Silver Lining'

Drake has released his long-awaited sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. The 21-track album features collaborations with Jay-Z, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Future, Travis Scott and more. Beyond the listed features, Nicki Minaj appears for a spoken word cameo on “Papi’s Home,” while “Champagne Poetry” samples the Beatles’ “Michelle,” crediting John Lennon and Paul McCartney as co-writers. The album also sees Drake working with numerous producers, including Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Metro Boomin, PARTYNEXTDOOR, TM88, OG Ron C, Vinylz and Nineteen85. Certified Lover Boy marks Drake’s first proper studio effort since 2018’s Scorpion, though he’s tided fans over with releases like his 2019 compilation, Care Package, 2020 mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes, and the three-track Scary Hours 2 EP, which arrived in March. Drake originally announced last October that Certified Lover Boy would arrive in January 2021, but the album was ultimately delayed. From then on, it was unclear when Drake would be ready to release the project until the end of August, when a cryptic clip containing what appeared to be a release date was slotted into the intro of ESPN’s SportsCenter. A few days later, Drake confirmed the album’s September 3rd release date on Instagram. Listen to the album here.

