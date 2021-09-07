CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kudasaibeats releases kaleidoscopic new lo-fi album 'Silver Lining'

By Victoria Polsely
earmilk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDIY artist and producer Kudasaibeats is best known for his ambient blend of creative, well-crafted musical elements, constructing songs that fuse together lush chillwave and lofi hip hop sounds for a serene, yet deeply emotional and introspective experience. The artist just released his latest album entitled Silver Lining and the project is a collection of pivotal experiences throughout Kudasaibeats’ life, leading him to ultimately discover that “every cloud has a silver lining.” Flowing with tender vocals, intentionally placed guitar riffs and atmospheric soundscapes, each song has a special meaning that seeks to resonate wholeheartedly with his listeners.

