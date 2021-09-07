CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Dru Sjodin’s Convicted Killer Death Penalty DROPPED

By Bromo
Cool 98.7
Cool 98.7
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the year 2003, a killer took the life of a 22-year old Minnesotan Dru Sjodin. This terrible murder made news all over the country. Another case of a human being going about life in their ordinary way, abducted and killed by a madman for no apparent reason. Dru was...

cool987fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Man convicted in fellow jail inmate's OD death

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – A man who smuggled Fentanyl into the Manitowoc County Jail that another inmate later overdosed and died from was convicted Tuesday. Jerid Hanson, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide, while six other charges were dismissed. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27. Hanson hid heroin laced with...
MANITOWOC, WI
Orlando Sentinel

Judge weighs death penalty at sentencing for man who killed 2 Kissimmee cops

More than four years after her husband was gunned down by Everett Glenn Miller, Sadia Baxter told a judge Monday that she and her daughters forgive the killer. “One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life is to forgive someone who does not apologize,” she said during a sentencing hearing at the Osceola County Courthouse. “... We’ll forgive because if we do not forgive, we make ...
KISSIMMEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
Montgomery News

Accused Lower Merion killer won't face death penalty at trial

NORRISTOWN — An Ardmore man won’t face the death penalty if he’s convicted of intentionally shooting and killing another man during an alleged deal to purchase a so-called “ghost gun” from the victim in Lower Merion. Based on the legal standards and the factors they can consider under the law,...
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
abc17news.com

Judge tosses death sentence in Dru Sjodin slaying

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out the death sentence for a man convicted in the 2003 slaying of a North Dakota college student. Judge Ralph Erickson ruled Friday that misleading testimony from a medical examiner and limitations on mental health evidence violated Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.’s constitutional rights. He ordered a new sentencing phase be conducted. Rodriguez has been on death row for nearly two decades. He was convicted of killing Dru Sjodin, a Minnesota woman who was abducted from a Grand Forks mall parking lot in November 2003. Rodriguez, a sex offender, was arrested the following month. Sjodin’s body wasn’t found until the following April near Crookston, Minnesota.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Capital Punishment#Death Sentence#Victims Family#Grand Forks#Apnews
KSN.com

Wrongly convicted man freed from death row dies of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (NEXSTAR) — A man who escaped death row in Louisiana in 2012 after he was exonerated by DNA evidence for a murder he didn’t commit has died of COVID-19. The Minneapolis lawyers who worked to free Damon Thibodeaux call his death earlier this month unfair for someone who never complained about a life that included abuse at the hands of family members.
MINNEAPOLIS, KS
Kait 8

Accused murderer will not face death penalty

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of killing a Jonesboro woman then jetting off to Florida will not face the death penalty. Prosecutors had requested permission to waive the death penalty in the murder trial of Shawn Gregory Cone. On Monday, Circuit Judge Randy Philhours granted that waiver. Cone...
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Death penalty sought for accused killer of Fort Pierce motorcycle shop owner

Otto Lenke (inset) is accused of murdering Fort Pierce motorcycle shop owner Richard Benson. Photos by Jon Pine and IRC Jail. Otto Lenke, the man accused of killing Fort Pierce motorcycle shop owner Richard Benson in February and then setting the shop on fire to cover his crime, was indicted Aug. 31 for first degree murder with a firearm. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lenke.
FORT PIERCE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salt Lake Tribune

Lawmakers will make another run at abolishing Utah’s death penalty

For a third time in recent years, lawmakers will try to abolish the death penalty in Utah. Rep. Lowry Snow, R-Santa Clara, says he used to support capital punishment but changed his mind after speaking with the sister of Brenda Lafferty, who was murdered by Ron and Dan Lafferty in 1984. Ron, Brenda’s brother-in-law, was sentenced to death for the crime, while Dan got life in prison. Ron Lafferty died in prison in 2019.
UTAH STATE
poncacitynow.com

Oklahoma AG drops appeal in state death penalty case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor says he is dropping his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in the first-degree murder case of death row inmate Shaun Bosse. O’Connor said on Friday that he made the decision after a state appellate court ruled the high court’s decision...
POLITICS
fox2detroit.com

Prosecutor dropping man's conviction for killing 5 kids, says key evidence withheld during trial

Oakland County Prosecutor dropping murder conviction of man serving life sentence for house fire that killed 5 kids. The Oakland County Prosecutors Office announced developments in the case of Juwan Deering had led law enforcement to believe he was not given a fair trial after jailhouse informants were found to have received special treatment for testimony that was never revealed to the jury or the office.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
GreenwichTime

Convicted killer freed, decade after exoneration overturned

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose exoneration in a 1993 murder case was overturned by the state Supreme Court a decade ago has been released from prison, after a judge granted his request to reduce his 80-year sentence to time served, according to court documents obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.
HARTFORD, CT
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

Mandan, ND
833
Followers
2K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cool987fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy