Dru Sjodin’s Convicted Killer Death Penalty DROPPED

More than four years after her husband was gunned down by Everett Glenn Miller, Sadia Baxter told a judge Monday that she and her daughters forgive the killer. “One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life is to forgive someone who does not apologize,” she said during a sentencing hearing at the Osceola County Courthouse. “... We’ll forgive because if we do not forgive, we make ...

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO