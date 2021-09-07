Dan D. Outdoors

This free-to-the-public event will be held Saturday, Sept 18, and Sunday, Sept 19, 2021 at Bridge Park, 1903 E. 2120 St., Atkinson, IL. There are lots of neat vintage old farm equipment to see, good food and old fashion ice cream. On Saturday only, Dan Dauw, will present two programs on WW1. One at 10 a.m. and the other at 11 a.m. Some WW1 items will also be on display. There is plenty of free parking and modern restrooms. Hope to see you there!