MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed Mohamed Noor’s conviction of third-degree depraved-mind murder in the death of Justine Ruszcyzk Damond in 2017. On Wednesday in court filings, the state’s supreme court ruled to reverse the murder conviction of the former Minneapolis police officer and send the case to district court where he will be sentenced for his second-degree manslaughter conviction. MORE: Read the full court filing here. (.PDF) The ruling said that the mental state necessary for depraved-mind murder “is a generalized indifference to human life” that can’t exist when the defendant’s conduct is “directed with particularity at the...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO