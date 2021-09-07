One Piece Manga to Take Mini Hiatus

The War For Wano Arc is heating up in the pages of One Piece's manga, with Eiichiro Oda giving each member of Luffy's crew the opportunity to shine as they attempt to free the borders of the nation known as Wano but it seems as if the story is set to take a mini-hiatus. While a reason isn't given for the brief delay, it luckily doesn't seem as if Eiichiro Oda will be taking much time away from the drawing board as Weekly Shonen Jump is set to jump right back into the story of the Straw Hat Pirates.